Streamline your lead capture, appointment scheduling, and client follow-ups—all in one organized workflow.
Attracting clients isn’t about your skills—it’s about how you manage your bookings and outreach.
Common pitfalls include:
Many hair stylists centralize client management to keep leads, tasks, messages, and appointments connected in one place.
More client channels mean more coordination—but also more opportunity.
A step-by-step system to convert inquiries into loyal clients.
Wearing all hats—from styling to marketing—makes consistent client growth tough.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and appointments with clear task ownership and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage bookings and marketing campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep client feedback within your workflow.
Get real-time insights on bookings, marketing performance, and upcoming appointments.