Coordinate lead capture, outreach, proposal tracking, and client management seamlessly in one organized pipeline.
Finding clients for grant design isn’t about your expertise—it’s about how you handle outreach and follow-up across disconnected platforms.
Here’s where workflows often break down:
Grant designers benefit from consolidating client acquisition into a single workspace where leads, tasks, communications, and deadlines align.
More grant opportunities mean more complexity to manage.
Establish a structured approach to transform inquiries into signed contracts.
Managing proposals, communications, and deadlines alone can stall client growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee proposal stages and marketing campaigns.
Collect client information automatically and keep feedback centralized.
Track proposal status, client engagement, and upcoming deadlines in real time.