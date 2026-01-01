Centralize prospect tracking, outreach, project bids, and follow-ups in a streamlined workflow built for grading contractors.
Landing grading contracts rarely fails due to skills or equipment. The real hurdle lies in managing leads and bids scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where issues often arise:
Many grading contractors centralize client acquisition to keep leads, tasks, communications, and schedules connected and efficient.
More lead sources mean more coordination challenges.
Implement a consistent system to convert inquiries into signed contracts.
Juggling site prep, project estimates, and client outreach solo can hinder steady growth.
Track inquiries, site visits, and contracts with defined responsibilities and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Monitor bid progress, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming projects in real time.