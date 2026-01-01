New glass engravers often start by showcasing their work in local craft fairs, social media, and through word-of-mouth referrals.

Key steps include:

Regularly posting portfolio pieces on platforms like Instagram

Offering introductory deals or custom pieces to friends and family

Collaborating with local artisans or shops

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure no lead is forgotten

Using ClickUp, you can track outreach, set reminders, and manage client details efficiently, turning initial interest into booked projects.