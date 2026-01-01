Centralize lead capture, client outreach, bookings, and follow-ups with a tailored, organized workflow.
Attracting clients for glass engraving isn’t about skill—it's about streamlining your marketing and booking steps.
Here’s where many glass engravers face obstacles:
Many glass engravers find success by centralizing client management to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected.
Expanding marketing channels demands smarter coordination.
Turn every inquiry into a confirmed engraving project with a clear system.
Handling all tasks solo can make client acquisition unpredictable.
Track inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage projects and campaigns.
Gather inquiries automatically and keep client feedback within the workflow.
Track project progress, marketing results, and deadlines in real time.