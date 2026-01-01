Securing clients for glass art rarely hinges on skill alone. The real challenge emerges when marketing, outreach, and booking efforts scatter across disconnected tools.

Here’s where the process often breaks down:

Untracked leads: Inquiries from galleries, craft fairs, social media, and referrals remain unmanaged

Inquiries from galleries, craft fairs, social media, and referrals remain unmanaged Irregular follow-ups: Communication varies, risking lost connections

Communication varies, risking lost connections Missed sales: Messages via email, marketplaces, and DMs slip through unnoticed

Messages via email, marketplaces, and DMs slip through unnoticed Delayed responses: Studio work and creation slow client correspondence

Studio work and creation slow client correspondence Unclear lead priority: Difficulty distinguishing serious collectors from casual interest

Difficulty distinguishing serious collectors from casual interest Marketing chaos: Inconsistent promotion without a structured plan

Inconsistent promotion without a structured plan Manual processes: Contracts, pricing quotes, and scheduling handled separately

Contracts, pricing quotes, and scheduling handled separately Scaling issues: Growing inquiries create disorganized workflows

Many glass artists centralize client engagement in one platform to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines seamlessly connected.