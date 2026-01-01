Streamline lead generation, outreach, project bookings, and client follow-ups within a cohesive, organized pipeline.
Securing clients for glass art rarely hinges on skill alone. The real challenge emerges when marketing, outreach, and booking efforts scatter across disconnected tools.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many glass artists centralize client engagement in one platform to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines seamlessly connected.
Expanding sales channels mean more coordination — and more opportunity for chaos.
A practical framework to transform inquiries into confirmed commissions and sales.
Juggling creation, promotion, and client communication solo can lead to unpredictable growth.
Monitor inquiries, consultations, and commissions with clear accountability and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and marketing efforts.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain feedback threads within your workflow.
Track booking statuses, marketing ROI, and upcoming project milestones in real time.