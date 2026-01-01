Centralize prospecting, outreach, contracts, and follow-ups with a streamlined workflow designed for ghostwriters.
Winning ghostwriting clients rarely hinges on writing skill alone. The breakdown often happens when lead management, outreach, and contract workflows are scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the client process typically unravels:
Top ghostwriters consolidate client acquisition into one workspace, keeping leads, tasks, and communications linked and manageable.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
An efficient system to turn interested prospects into loyal clients.
Juggling writing, marketing, and client management solo can hamper steady growth.
Track inquiries, sample submissions, and contracts with clear assignments and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep all feedback centralized in one workflow.
Track lead conversion, project status, and marketing impact in real time.