Streamline your lead capture, outreach, orders, and follow-ups in one organized workflow.
Securing customers for your gelato cart isn’t just about having delicious flavors. The real hurdle lies in managing marketing, customer inquiries, and orders across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many gelato cart operators centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and schedules connected and manageable.
Expanding sales channels means more coordination—and more complexity.
Build a repeatable process to turn curious visitors into loyal customers.
Juggling serving, restocking, and marketing solo can lead to inconsistent sales.
Monitor inquiries, tastings, and orders with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage events and promotions.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep feedback centralized.
Track order progress, marketing impact, and upcoming bookings in real time.