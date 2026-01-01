Centralize lead sourcing, outreach, client management, and follow-ups within a streamlined curator workflow.
Attracting gallery clients often fails not due to lack of expertise, but because client engagement, outreach, and booking processes are fragmented across multiple platforms.
Here’s where things unravel:
Many curators centralize client pipelines in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
Expanding outreach channels demands better coordination.
A methodical approach to transforming inquiries into committed gallery collaborators.
Managing exhibitions, artist relations, and client outreach solo can hinder consistent growth.
Organize inquiries, consultations, and agreements with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee exhibitions and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and centralize feedback within your workflow.
Monitor pipeline health, marketing impact, and upcoming events in real time.