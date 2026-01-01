Centralize your lead tracking, client outreach, project scheduling, and follow-ups with a unified system tailored for Fusion 360 professionals.
Winning Fusion 360 design projects isn’t about skill alone. It often falters when managing marketing, inquiries, and bookings across disconnected platforms.
Key breakdowns happen here:
Many Fusion 360 designers streamline client acquisition by consolidating leads, communications, tasks, and timelines into one accessible workspace.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
A step-by-step system to transform inquiries into secured design projects.
Handling design, client communication, and marketing solo can create bottlenecks and unpredictability.
Manage inquiries, discovery calls, and contracts with clear accountability and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and marketing efforts.
Automatically capture leads via forms and keep feedback centralized within tasks.
Monitor project bookings, marketing effectiveness, and deadlines all from one dashboard.