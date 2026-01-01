Streamline your lead management, client outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups—all within one organized workflow.
Securing new furniture restoration clients often isn’t about your craft—it falters when marketing, outreach, and booking processes rely on disconnected tools.
Here are the key pain points:
Many furniture restorers centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines aligned.
As marketing channels multiply, so does the complexity of coordination.
Implement a structured approach to converting inquiries into booked restoration projects.
Wearing all hats—restoring, marketing, and managing—can make growth unpredictable.
Track inquiries, estimates, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee projects and marketing efforts.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep all feedback within tasks.
Monitor booking trends, marketing impact, and project timelines in real time.