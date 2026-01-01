Streamline your lead capture, client outreach, project scheduling, and follow-ups in one cohesive system.
Attracting clients in furniture making isn’t about craftsmanship alone. Challenges arise when marketing, lead tracking, and project coordination happen in disconnected places.
Here’s where issues typically emerge:
Many furniture makers centralize client acquisition in one platform to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
More sales channels mean more complexity to manage.
Build a repeatable system to turn inquiries into confirmed custom orders.
Juggling design, crafting, and client relations alone can hinder consistent business growth.
Monitor inquiries, consultations, and orders with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline for order tracking and campaign management.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback within your workflow.
Track sales funnel metrics, marketing impact, and upcoming projects in real time.