Centralize your lead capture, outreach, onboarding, and follow-ups into one streamlined system tailored for funnel designers.
Securing clients as a funnel designer isn’t about your skills — it’s about how you manage marketing, outreach, and client onboarding across disjointed tools.
Here’s where client acquisition typically breaks down:
Forward-thinking funnel designers centralize client acquisition workflows so leads, tasks, communications, and timelines stay connected and efficient.
As marketing channels multiply, coordination complexity grows.
Implement a repeatable system that transforms prospects into booked clients.
Managing design, client outreach, and project delivery solo can stall growth.
Teams juggling design, marketing, and client management often face communication gaps.
Manage inquiries, calls, and proposals with clear deadlines and responsible team members.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to monitor projects and campaigns.
Collect client info automatically and centralize feedback and discussion within tasks.
Analyze booking trends, marketing ROI, and project timelines in real time.