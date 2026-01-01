New consultants often secure clients through networking, referrals, and showcasing their expertise.

Effective tactics include:

Engaging actively on LinkedIn and industry forums

Offering free or discounted pilot services to build case studies

Collaborating with complementary service providers

Logging and tracking inquiries in ClickUp to ensure timely follow-up

ClickUp helps organize these leads as tasks, capturing contact info, source, and next steps to turn interest into contracts.