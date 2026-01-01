Centralize your lead generation, outreach, project management, and client follow-ups within a streamlined workflow.
Securing clients for font design isn’t about lack of creativity—it often falters when outreach, marketing, and project tracking happen across disconnected tools.
Typical pitfalls include:
Font designers benefit greatly by consolidating client acquisition into a single workspace where leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines are interconnected.
More channels for design exposure mean more complexity to manage.
A step-by-step system to convert interested leads into loyal clients.
Juggling creative work, client acquisition, and project management solo can hinder steady growth.
Manage inquiries, proposals, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain collaborative feedback within tasks.
Monitor booking trends, marketing effectiveness, and project timelines in real time.