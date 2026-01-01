Streamline your lead capture, customer outreach, order bookings, and follow-ups with a clear, organized system.
Attracting florist clients isn’t about your bouquet skills—it stumbles when marketing, outreach, and order tracking are spread across too many tools.
Common pitfalls include:
Florists often centralize client management so leads, orders, communications, and deadlines stay connected in one place.
Managing multiple customer touchpoints demands better coordination.
Develop a consistent system that transforms inquiries into confirmed floral orders.
Juggling flower arrangements, deliveries, and marketing solo can make client growth unpredictable.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and confirmed bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to coordinate orders and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep all feedback within the workflow.
Track booking progress, marketing impact, and upcoming deliveries in real time.