Streamline lead capture, scheduling, and follow-ups within one organized workflow tailored for flooring businesses.
Securing new flooring installation clients often falters not because of skill, but due to fragmented marketing and booking processes.
Typical pitfalls include:
Many flooring installers benefit from consolidating client management into one platform that connects leads, tasks, and timelines.
More marketing avenues demand smarter coordination.
Build a consistent system that transforms inquiries into confirmed projects.
Juggling installation work, client communication, and marketing solo can cause inconsistent growth.
Track inquiries, estimates, and confirmations with clear ownership and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically gather client inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track booking status, marketing results, and project timelines in real-time.