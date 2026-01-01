Centralize leads, manage outreach, schedule consultations, and track projects seamlessly in one organized system.
Securing flooring clients often falters not due to skill but because marketing efforts and lead management are scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where things typically break down:
Many flooring contractors streamline client acquisition by consolidating leads, tasks, communication, and timelines within a single platform.
More client channels mean more coordination challenges.
A step-by-step approach to transform leads into booked flooring projects.
Juggling installations, estimates, and marketing solo can cause client growth to be unpredictable.
Monitor inquiries, estimates, and project statuses with clear responsibility and deadlines.
Toggle among List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to oversee installations and marketing campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep feedback centralized within project workflows.
Track booking progress, campaign effectiveness, and upcoming project timelines in real time.