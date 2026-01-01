Streamline lead capture, scheduling, and follow-ups with a unified, organized system tailored for fireplace installers.
Securing fireplace installation clients often falters not from skill, but from scattered processes and unclear lead tracking.
Here’s where client management breaks down:
Many installers succeed by centralizing client data, appointments, and project details in one platform to keep everything connected.
More lead channels mean more coordination demands.
A step-by-step system to turn inquiries into confirmed installations.
Handling installations, client communication, and marketing solo can cause inconsistent client flow.
Monitor inquiries, estimates, and installation schedules with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage jobs and campaigns.
Capture inquiries automatically and keep all discussions within the workflow.
Track bookings, marketing impact, and upcoming installations in real time.