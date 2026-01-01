Landing film editing gigs often hinges less on skill and more on managing client relationships effectively.

Here’s where your process might be breaking down:

Scattered lead sources: Inquiries come via email, social media, and referrals but lack centralized tracking

Inquiries come via email, social media, and referrals but lack centralized tracking Irregular follow-ups: Messaging is inconsistent, causing potential clients to lose interest

Messaging is inconsistent, causing potential clients to lose interest Lost communications: Important emails or DMs get buried in multiple platforms

Important emails or DMs get buried in multiple platforms Delayed responses: Editing deadlines and client communications overlap, slowing replies

Editing deadlines and client communications overlap, slowing replies Unclear lead prioritization: Difficulty distinguishing high-value projects from casual interest

Difficulty distinguishing high-value projects from casual interest Overwhelming project management: Juggling multiple projects without a clear system

Juggling multiple projects without a clear system Manual contract handling: Negotiations and agreements are tracked outside any workflow

Negotiations and agreements are tracked outside any workflow Scaling struggles: An increase in inquiries leads to chaos without a repeatable client pipeline

Successful film editors centralize client acquisition in one platform to connect leads, tasks, and timelines seamlessly.