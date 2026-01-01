Streamline your client outreach, project management, and follow-ups with one clear, efficient workflow.
Landing film editing gigs often hinges less on skill and more on managing client relationships effectively.
Here’s where your process might be breaking down:
Successful film editors centralize client acquisition in one platform to connect leads, tasks, and timelines seamlessly.
Multiple platforms and scattered communication hinder your client growth.
Implement a reliable system that transforms inquiries into confirmed projects.
Juggling editing tasks, client communication, and marketing solo can stall your growth.
Manage inquiries, quotes, and bookings with clear ownership and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and marketing efforts.
Automatically capture inquiries and centralize client feedback within tasks.
Track project status, client acquisition metrics, and upcoming deadlines in real time.