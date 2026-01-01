Centralize your lead tracking, outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups in one efficient, tailored workflow.
Attracting clients for Figma design isn’t about skill—it’s often the scattered management of marketing and client communication that causes breakdowns.
Key obstacles include:
Forward-thinking Figma designers consolidate client acquisition workflows to keep leads, communications, and timelines seamlessly connected.
Expanding marketing channels demand better coordination.
Implement a clear, repeatable system that transforms inquiries into confirmed projects.
Juggling design, client acquisition, and delivery solo can cause unpredictable growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, proposals, and projects with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Collect client inquiries automatically and maintain centralized feedback within tasks.
Visualize booking pipelines, marketing ROI, and project timelines in real time.