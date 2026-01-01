Streamline lead tracking, outreach, scheduling, and follow-ups with a single, organized system.
Winning fencing contracts doesn’t just rely on craftsmanship. It often falters when marketing, lead handling, and project scheduling happen across disconnected tools.
Here’s where breakdowns often occur:
Many fencing businesses centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, communications, and schedules connected.
More channels mean more moving parts to coordinate.
A proven workflow to convert inquiries into signed contracts.
Juggling installations, estimates, and marketing solo can cause client growth to stall.
Monitor inquiries, estimates, and contracts with clear responsibility and deadlines.
Switch seamlessly between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee jobs and marketing efforts.
Automatically gather inquiries and centralize team feedback within the workflow.
Track booking rates, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming projects in real time.