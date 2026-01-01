Centralize your lead capture, outreach, bookings, and client follow-ups in a streamlined workflow designed for style professionals.
Talent isn’t the barrier for fashion stylists—disorganized marketing efforts, scattered communications, and fragmented booking systems are.
Common pitfalls include:
Many fashion stylists transition to a unified platform to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected seamlessly.
Expanding channels demand smarter coordination and management.
A proven framework to nurture inquiries into booked styling sessions.
Wearing all hats—styling, marketing, and client management—can cause client growth to stall.
Organize inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee appointments and marketing efforts.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep client feedback within the workflow.
Monitor booking status, marketing ROI, and project timelines live.