Emerging stylists often gain initial clients through showcasing their portfolio, networking, and small styling sessions. Building visibility and timely follow-up are key.

Try these steps:

Share your styling work regularly on Instagram and Pinterest

Offer introductory sessions to friends, influencers, or local businesses

Collaborate with makeup artists, photographers, or boutiques

Log every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure no lead is missed, tracking contact info and follow-ups

This organized approach helps turn interest into bookings instead of losing potential clients across platforms.