Centralize your client outreach, portfolio showcases, bookings, and follow-ups in a streamlined workflow tailored for fashion illustrators.
Landing clients in fashion illustration isn’t about your creative skills alone. The roadblocks often stem from disorganized outreach and scattered lead tracking.
Typical pitfalls include:
Many fashion illustrators improve client acquisition by centralizing leads, tasks, and timelines within a single workspace.
Diverse marketing channels increase coordination demands.
A methodical framework to turn interest into confirmed commissions.
Juggling creation, promotion, and client management solo can stall growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and commissions with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and centralize feedback within workflows.
Track commission status, marketing impact, and project timelines in real time.