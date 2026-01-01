Centralize lead capture, outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups within one streamlined system.
Fact-checkers often excel in accuracy but stumble when managing client outreach and project intake across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process typically breaks down:
Fact-checkers benefit from consolidating client acquisition in one workspace, keeping leads, tasks, messages, and timelines connected.
Expanding channels demand efficient coordination.
Implement a structured approach to convert inquiries into confirmed projects.
Handling research, verification, and client communications solo can impede consistent growth.