Fact-checkers often excel in accuracy but stumble when managing client outreach and project intake across multiple platforms.

Here’s where the process typically breaks down:

Disjointed lead tracking: Inquiries come via email, social media, or referrals but lack centralized management

Inquiries come via email, social media, or referrals but lack centralized management Irregular follow-ups: Communication with potential clients varies, risking lost opportunities

Communication with potential clients varies, risking lost opportunities Overlooked inquiries: Messages and requests get buried in inboxes or chat threads

Messages and requests get buried in inboxes or chat threads Delayed responses: Time-intensive verification tasks slow client communications

Time-intensive verification tasks slow client communications Unclear prioritization: Difficulty identifying urgent or high-value fact-check requests

Difficulty identifying urgent or high-value fact-check requests Content overload: Managing multiple sources of information without a cohesive plan

Managing multiple sources of information without a cohesive plan Manual administration: Contracts, quotations, and scheduling managed separately

Contracts, quotations, and scheduling managed separately Growth obstacles: Increasing inquiries create chaos without scalable systems

Fact-checkers benefit from consolidating client acquisition in one workspace, keeping leads, tasks, messages, and timelines connected.