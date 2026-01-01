Winning new facilities consulting clients isn’t about expertise alone. It often falters when client outreach, proposal tracking, and follow-ups are fragmented across multiple tools.
Typical breakdowns include:
Facilities consultants benefit from centralizing client management so leads, tasks, and communications stay connected and visible.
More inquiry channels demand smarter coordination.
A systematic approach to converting inquiries into signed contracts.
Juggling site assessments, reporting, and client management solo can hinder growth.
Monitor client inquiries, assessments, and contract statuses with clear responsibility and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and marketing efforts.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain ongoing discussions within the client workflow.
Analyze booking progress, campaign effectiveness, and project timelines in real time.