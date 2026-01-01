Centralize lead tracking, bookings, and follow-ups with a clear, organized workflow tailored for face painters.
Bringing in face painting clients isn’t about your artistry—it’s about managing leads and bookings effectively.
Here’s where most face painters struggle:
Successful face painters centralize client management to keep leads, tasks, and schedules connected and manageable.
More bookings mean more moving pieces to coordinate.
A step-by-step system to turn inquiries into confirmed face painting events.
Managing bookings, events, and marketing solo can make client growth unpredictable.
Track inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage events and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain all feedback within your workflow.
Track booking progress, marketing impact, and upcoming events in real time.