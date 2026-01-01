Social media platforms like Instagram and Pinterest are vital for fabric designers to showcase work and attract clients.

Successful strategies include:

Posting niche-specific fabric patterns and design stories

Sharing behind-the-scenes creation processes

Engaging with potential clients through comments and direct messages

Utilizing industry and local hashtags to reach targeted audiences

ClickUp helps track these leads by centralizing inquiries, storing client details, and scheduling timely follow-ups to move prospects from interest to booking.