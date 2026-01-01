Streamline your lead capture, outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups with one unified workflow.
Securing clients for exhibit fabrication isn’t about craftsmanship alone. It often stumbles when sales, marketing, and project tracking happen across disconnected tools.
Here’s where the process usually breaks down:
Many exhibit fabricators centralize their client acquisition by consolidating leads, tasks, dialogues, and timelines into a single workspace.
Managing multiple channels demands streamlined coordination.
A step-by-step system to transform inquiries into confirmed fabrication projects.
Managing design, production, and client communication singlehandedly can hinder growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, proposals, and contracts with clear responsibility and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee projects and marketing campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep all feedback and communication within the workflow.
Track booking progress, marketing effectiveness, and project timelines in real time.