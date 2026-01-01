Streamline your lead tracking, outreach, scheduling, and client follow-ups within a unified, efficient system.
Finding clients for executive assistants often fails not due to skill but because outreach and booking processes are disjointed and scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the breakdown typically occurs:
Many executive assistants centralize client acquisition in one organized workspace to connect leads, tasks, messages, and deadlines seamlessly.
Expanding outreach channels often means juggling more coordination challenges.
Design a reliable process to convert inquiries into sustained client relationships.
Handling client sourcing, scheduling, and administration solo can lead to inconsistent growth.
Track client inquiries, meetings, and onboarding milestones with assigned ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage client pipelines and scheduling.
Automatically collect client inquiries and maintain feedback loops within the platform.
Track conversion rates, client engagement, and upcoming tasks in real time.