Centralize your lead management, client outreach, bookings, and follow-ups into one streamlined workflow designed for event professionals.
Success in event decorating isn’t just about creativity—it hinges on managing client acquisition efficiently. Many decorators struggle when their marketing, inquiries, and bookings are spread across disconnected tools.
Here’s where client management often breaks down:
Many event decorators centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and schedules connected effortlessly.
The more channels you use, the greater the need for coordinated management.
Develop a clear system that transforms inquiries into confirmed bookings.
Handling every aspect solo can make client growth unpredictable.
Track inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear assignments and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage events and campaigns efficiently.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep all feedback within your workflow.
Track client acquisition metrics, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming event milestones in real time.