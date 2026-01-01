Centralize your lead tracking, appointment scheduling, and client follow-ups with a tailored workflow designed for estheticians.
Success in skincare and beauty treatments depends on more than skill — client acquisition often falters due to fragmented marketing and booking systems.
Here’s where esthetician practices often struggle:
Many estheticians streamline client acquisition by consolidating leads, tasks, communications, and schedules into one workspace.
Expanding marketing channels require unified coordination.
Design a consistent system that guides potential clients from inquiry to booked appointment.
Handling treatments, client communication, and marketing alone can lead to inconsistent client flow.
Track every inquiry, consultation, and booking with assigned owners and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage appointments and campaigns.
Automatically capture new inquiries and keep all communications centralized.
Monitor appointment bookings, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming client sessions in real time.