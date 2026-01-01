Centralize prospect tracking, client consultations, and follow-ups within one organized system.
Securing estate planning clients seldom fails due to expertise alone. It often breaks down when client outreach, lead management, and booking processes are fragmented across multiple platforms.
Key breakdowns include:
Top estate planners consolidate client acquisition activities into one workspace so leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines remain connected.
As outreach channels multiply, coordination becomes more complex.
Design a repeatable system that moves prospects smoothly from inquiry to signed engagement.
Managing consultations, document preparation, and marketing alone can hinder consistent client growth.
Track prospect status, assign responsibilities, and manage deadlines clearly.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee client pipelines and campaigns.
Collect inquiries seamlessly and centralize feedback within workflows.
Track booking rates, marketing ROI, and upcoming client meetings in real time.