Centralize lead tracking, outreach, client onboarding, and follow-ups within a streamlined ERP consulting workflow.
Winning ERP consulting contracts often hinges not on expertise but on managing complex client acquisition workflows scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many ERP consultants improve client acquisition by consolidating workflows into a single platform where leads, tasks, communications, and deadlines align.
Managing multiple communication channels increases complexity and risks.
Implement a structured approach to transform inquiries into signed contracts.
Wearing multiple hats from consulting to marketing can lead to inconsistent client flow.
Track prospects, meetings, proposals, and contracts with clear ownership and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage client interactions and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Monitor deal flow, marketing effectiveness, and project timelines in real-time.