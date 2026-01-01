New employee experience consultants often land initial clients through networking, referrals, and demonstrating value.

Effective tactics include:

Consistently sharing insights and case studies on LinkedIn

Offering complimentary discovery sessions to showcase expertise

Partnering with HR professionals and organizational leaders

Capturing all leads in ClickUp to ensure prompt follow-up

Logging inquiries as tasks with contact info and reminders helps convert initial interest into signed engagements rather than losing track across platforms.