Streamline your lead tracking, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups within one organized workspace.
Securing clients for embroidery work isn’t about skill alone. It often falters when marketing, outreach, and booking processes are scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the breakdown usually happens:
Many embroidery artists consolidate client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines connected in one place.
More sales channels mean more coordination challenges.
Implement a clear process for transforming inquiries into confirmed orders.
Managing design, production, and client outreach solo can cause irregular client flow.
Track inquiries, consultations, and confirmed orders with clear responsibility and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep all feedback centralized within the workflow.
Track order status, marketing outcomes, and upcoming deadlines in real time.