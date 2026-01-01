Centralize your lead tracking, outreach, and client onboarding in a streamlined system tailored for email deliverability pros.
Securing clients in email deliverability isn’t about your expertise—it’s about managing leads and communications effectively.
Typical breakdowns occur due to:
Many specialists centralize client management within one workspace to keep leads, tasks, and communication aligned.
More outreach channels mean more complexity to manage.
Design a repeatable pipeline to move leads from interest to signed clients.
Managing audits, deliverability fixes, and client outreach solo can hinder growth.
Track prospects, consultations, and project progress with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage audits and campaigns.
Automate inquiry collection and centralize client feedback within workflows.
Monitor lead flow, campaign success, and project timelines in real time.