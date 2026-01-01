Centralize your lead capture, outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups in one streamlined system.
Attracting clients for electronics prototyping isn’t about technical skills alone. The struggle starts when marketing, outreach, and project coordination happen across disconnected platforms.
Typical breakdowns include:
Many electronics prototypers centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, and communications connected and actionable.
More outreach channels mean more coordination complexity.
Design a repeatable system that converts inquiries into confirmed projects.
Juggling design, prototype development, and client outreach alone can hinder growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and project milestones with clear accountability and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns efficiently.
Automatically capture inquiries and centralize team feedback within workflows.
Track client acquisition metrics, project statuses, and upcoming deadlines in real time.