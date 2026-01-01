Streamline lead capture, client communication, job scheduling, and follow-ups—all within one organized system.
Winning new electrician clients often isn’t about your skillset—it’s about how you manage marketing and outreach.
Here’s where the process typically breaks down:
Many electricians centralize client leads, scheduling, and communications in one workspace to keep everything connected and manageable.
Expanding service channels means more moving parts to coordinate.
Create a reliable system that turns inquiries into scheduled jobs.
Juggling fieldwork, client communication, and marketing alone can stall business growth.
Track each inquiry, estimate, and job with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage jobs and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback within your workflow.
Track booking rates, marketing success, and upcoming appointments live.