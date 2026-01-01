Streamline your client outreach, proposals, and project tracking with an all-in-one editorial design workflow.
Editorial designers often excel creatively but struggle with client acquisition due to fragmented marketing and follow-up methods.
Common obstacles include:
Many editorial designers centralize client acquisition in one platform to keep leads, tasks, and timelines interconnected.
Managing multiple marketing channels demands seamless coordination.
A reliable system to convert inquiries into signed projects.
Juggling design projects and client outreach alone can hinder steady growth.