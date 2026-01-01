New consultants often start by building credibility through case studies, networking, and offering free or discounted audits.

Effective strategies include:

Showcasing successful client projects on LinkedIn and portfolios

Leveraging existing contacts and referrals

Participating in ecommerce forums and communities

Tracking all inquiries in ClickUp to ensure timely follow-up

Using ClickUp’s pipeline helps convert sporadic interest into booked clients by keeping information organized and actionable.