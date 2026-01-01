New ecommerce assistants typically find clients by showcasing relevant skills, building relationships, and responding promptly.

Practical steps include:

Sharing success stories and case studies on LinkedIn or Instagram

Offering trial services to small online stores

Networking with ecommerce entrepreneurs and agencies

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to track follow-ups and progress

Using ClickUp helps organize potential clients as tasks with contact info and next steps, ensuring no lead goes cold.