Centralize your lead generation, client outreach, bookings, and follow-ups with an efficient, organized system.
Attracting clients in ecommerce styling isn’t about your creative skills alone. The real hurdle lies in managing marketing, outreach, and bookings scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process breaks down:
Many ecom stylists adopt centralized tools to keep leads, tasks, communications, and timelines connected and streamlined.
Expanding marketing channels means juggling more moving parts.
A proven framework for converting inquiries into confirmed styling projects.
Wearing multiple hats—styling, marketing, and client management—can disrupt consistent client growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain clear communication within tasks.
Track booking progress, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming client projects in real time.