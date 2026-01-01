New instructors often gain initial students through referrals, local advertising, and social media presence. The key is visibility and prompt response.

Effective steps include:

Sharing your qualifications and success stories on social channels

Offering discounted trial lessons to friends or local community

Partnering with car dealerships or schools

Logging every inquiry to ensure no lead slips through

Using ClickUp, every inquiry can be tracked as a task with contact info, source, and follow-up reminders, helping convert interest into confirmed lessons instead of losing track across platforms.