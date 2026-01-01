Streamline your lead tracking, outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups in a unified, efficient workflow.
Securing clients in documentary editing isn’t about skill alone — it’s where fragmented marketing, outreach, and booking workflows disrupt progress.
Common breakdowns include:
Many documentary editors centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, communications, and timelines connected and manageable.
More platforms mean more complexity to handle.
A reliable system to convert inquiries into signed projects.
Juggling editing, client communications, and marketing solo can cause client growth to stall.
Monitor inquiries, discussions, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep feedback centralized within tasks.
Track project status, marketing impact, and deadlines in real time.