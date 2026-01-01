Streamline your lead capture, booking process, and follow-ups with a tailored workflow designed for DJs.
Booking gigs as a DJ isn’t about just spinning records—it’s about managing connections and opportunities effectively.
Here’s where many DJ services struggle:
Successful DJs centralize inquiries, communications, and scheduling to keep every opportunity in view and on track.
More event leads mean more coordination—make it manageable.
Create a repeatable process to turn inquiries into confirmed gigs.
Juggling performances, music prep, and client management solo can be overwhelming.
Track inquiries, consultations, and confirmed bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to manage events and campaigns.
Collect client inquiries automatically and keep all feedback within your workflow.
Track booking status, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming events in real-time.