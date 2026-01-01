New DJs often get their first gigs through networking, showcasing their style, and offering trial sets.

Effective steps include:

Sharing mixes on social media and music platforms

Performing at local events or parties to build reputation

Collaborating with event planners or venues

Logging all inquiries in ClickUp to manage follow-ups and opportunities

Tracking leads in ClickUp ensures no potential bookings slip through the cracks and helps turn interest into confirmed gigs.