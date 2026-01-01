Centralize lead tracking, outreach, scheduling, and client follow-ups within one streamlined system.
Landing Discord moderation gigs often isn’t about skill—it’s about managing outreach and bookings efficiently.
Here’s where moderators often stumble:
Many moderators centralize client acquisition in a single workspace to keep leads, tasks, and communication aligned.
Expanding outreach channels demand smarter coordination.
Design a repeatable system that transforms inquiries into confirmed contracts.
Juggling moderation tasks, client outreach, and project management solo can hinder steady growth.
Monitor inquiries, proposals, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage client workflows and schedules.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep all feedback within the project.
Track client acquisition metrics, outreach success, and contract statuses in real time.