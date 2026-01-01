Centralize inquiries, project planning, commissions, and follow-ups within a streamlined workflow tailored for diorama creators.
Attracting clients as a diorama artist often isn't about your craftsmanship. The real challenge lies in juggling marketing, outreach, and project coordination spread across disjointed tools.
Here are typical breakdown points:
Many diorama artists benefit from consolidating client acquisition into a unified workspace where leads, tasks, and timelines connect seamlessly.
Multiple outreach channels demand coordinated management.
A step-by-step system to convert inquiries into commissioned projects.
Managing design, building, and marketing solo can disrupt steady client growth.
Monitor inquiries, client discussions, and project status with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee commissions and marketing.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain feedback within your project workspace.
Track commission progress, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming deadlines in real time.