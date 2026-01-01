Streamline your lead capture, client outreach, commissions, and project follow-ups in one easy-to-manage system.
Talent is rarely the issue for digital collage artists; it’s the scattered, inconsistent client workflows that cause missed opportunities.
Here’s where client management typically breaks down:
Many digital collage artists find success by centralizing all client interactions, tasks, and timelines into one cohesive workspace.
The influx of platforms for showcasing art demands smarter coordination.
A clear system for turning art inquiries into commissioned projects.
Handling artwork creation, promotion, and client management solo can fragment your growth.
Track inquiries, proposals, and commissions with clear responsibility and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee commissions and marketing campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep client feedback within tasks.
Track commission status, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming deliveries in real time.