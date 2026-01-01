New dieline designers often get their first clients by showcasing a strong portfolio, networking, and collaborating on small projects.

Effective strategies include:

Sharing dieline work on design platforms and social media

Offering introductory packages to startups or local brands

Partnering with packaging manufacturers or branding agencies

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure no lead is missed

Tracking early leads within ClickUp helps convert initial interest into confirmed projects without losing conversations across channels.