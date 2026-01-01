Centralize lead sourcing, client outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups with one cohesive workflow.
Securing clients for dieline design isn’t about skill—it’s about managing prospects effectively.
Here’s where client acquisition often unravels:
Top dieline designers consolidate their client workflows to keep leads, tasks, and timelines seamlessly connected.
The growing number of client channels demands streamlined coordination.
Establish a system to convert inquiries into confirmed design projects.
Managing design, client outreach, and project delivery solo can make growth unpredictable.
Track inquiries, consultations, proposals, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee projects and marketing efforts.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within your workflow.
Monitor client acquisition, project status, and marketing impact in real time.