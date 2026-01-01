Streamline your client outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups with one cohesive system.
Finding developmental editing clients isn’t about skill—it’s about managing your leads and communications effectively.
Here’s where traditional methods falter:
Many editors centralize client management to keep leads, tasks, and communications connected seamlessly.
More marketing channels and inquiries require smarter coordination.
Create a repeatable system that turns inquiries into confirmed editing projects.
Juggling editing, client outreach, and marketing solo can hinder steady growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and contracts with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback within your workflow.
Keep real-time tabs on project status, client engagement, and marketing effectiveness.